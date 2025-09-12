Man with mental illness dies after going amok in Penang home

GEORGE TOWN: A man suffering from mental illness died after going amok at his family home in Taman Desa Baru, Gelugor, early today.

Timur Laut Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed they received a report from the man’s sister at 3.58 am, who stated her younger brother had gone on a rampage and requested police assistance.

Police found the 48-year-old man lying unconscious and face down in the kitchen area upon arrival at the scene.

Personnel from Penang Hospital at the location confirmed his death shortly after their assessment.

Police investigations revealed the man, who had a history of mental illness, went on a rampage at home and acted aggressively while threatening family members.

Abdul Rozak added the man had collapsed while being calmed by his family members and subsequently lost consciousness.

A post-mortem conducted at Penang Hospital found fluid in the lungs as the cause of death.

Police investigations found no element of foul play in the incident.

The case has been classified as sudden death following the completion of all inquiries. – Bernama