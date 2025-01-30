KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) calls on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to take urgent action in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis facing the Rohingya people and to facilitate their safe and dignified repatriation to Arakan (Rakhine State) in Myanmar.

MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid emphasised that ASEAN must act swiftly to ensure regional stability and humanitarian relief, as the severity of this crisis cannot be overstated.

He said ASEAN, as a regional body, is uniquely positioned to engage diplomatically with Myanmar’s authorities, hold them accountable for human rights violations, and coordinate humanitarian relief efforts to safeguard the well-being of Rohingya refugees.

“MAPIM recommends that ASEAN urgently mobilise funds, resources, and expertise to support relief operations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and other host countries. This includes providing food, healthcare, and mental health services to alleviate the suffering caused by displacement.

“Secondly, ASEAN should collaborate closely with Myanmar’s authorities, the UNHCR, and Bangladesh to establish a safe and voluntary repatriation plan. Ensuring the security and rights of returnees is paramount, and ASEAN must play a facilitative role in guaranteeing that refugees can return to their ancestral homeland in Arakan with full human rights protections,” he said in a statement.

He said ASEAN should use its diplomatic channels to ensure that the Rohingyas receive full citizenship and legal recognition under Myanmar’s constitution.

“The Rohingya’s statelessness remains a central issue in their suffering, and ASEAN should press Myanmar to adhere to international conventions on citizenship and human rights,” he added.

He said ASEAN must lead the charge in developing a comprehensive regional framework that not only focuses on repatriation but also addresses the underlying causes of the crisis, such as ethnic discrimination, Islamophobia, and communal violence in Myanmar.

MAPIM urges ASEAN leaders to recognise the humanitarian crisis the Rohingya people are facing and the role they can play in facilitating justice and reconciliation in Myanmar, he added.