MAPIM distributes 600 food aid boxes in Melaka via Jelajah Peduli Ummah initiative

MELAKA: A total of 600 food aid boxes worth about RM78,000 are being distributed to the people in Melaka, especially the asnaf (tithe recipients) and B40 groups, orphans and senior citizens, through the Jelajah Peduli Ummah Programme.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) corporate relations director Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Muhammad said the two-day programme, which began today and involved the Duyong and Paya Rumput state constituencies, aimed to assist the community, regardless of race or religion, especially those affected by disasters.

He said the programme was also aimed at fostering cooperation with state governments through various activities that will benefit the public.

“Today, MAPIM distributed 300 basic food aid boxes to the community in the Duyong state constituency while another 300 boxes will be distributed to the people of the Paya Rumput constituency tomorrow.

“The food boxes contain, among others, rice, cooking oil, sugar and dried goods. We hope the aid can help ease the recipients’ cost of living burden,” he told reporters after the closing and food aid handover ceremony of the “Program Jelajah Peduli Ummah: Program Ummah Untuk Ummah” here today.

The programme was officiated by Duyong state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem and also attended by Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman.

Nik Abdul Aziz said the MAPIM Rangers team, with assistance from the Duyong State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office (Japerun), also distributed the food aid boxes to the homes of recipients who were bedridden and had no transportation to attend the event.

He said Melaka is the fourth state to organise the Jelajah Peduli Ummah Programme before it is extended to other states, including Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Penang.

He added that the programme in the Duyong constituency also involved various activities, including the ‘Semarak Subuh Macam Jumaat’ at Masjid Jamek Laksamana Hang Tuah, free health check-ups via a mobile clinic, community games and e-games.

Earlier, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, had said that 3,000 volunteers and 20 assets were mobilised through the Jelajah Peduli Ummah initiative to reach communities across Peninsular Malaysia, offering assistance to those affected by disasters, regardless of race or religion.

Meanwhile, Mohd Noor Helmy said the programme had a positive impact on the recipients and strengthened the ties between local communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like MAPIM.

“All activities or programmes organised during the tour are managed by the residents themselves, such as the community rewang to prepare a community feast,” he said.