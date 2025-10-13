MARA channels RM25 million to empower Melaka Bumiputera entrepreneurs

MELAKA: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has channelled nearly RM25 million this year to support Bumiputera entrepreneur development in Melaka through entrepreneurship training, mentoring, advisory services, market access and industrial infrastructure development.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the allocation has directly benefited almost 1,000 women entrepreneurs, reflecting the agency’s continued commitment to strengthening women’s participation in the economic and entrepreneurial sectors.

“Women are not only the backbone of families but also drivers of the nation’s economic growth,” he said in a statement last night.

“In Melaka alone, more than 5,000 Bumiputera women entrepreneurs are actively involved in food and beverage, tailoring, beauty, retail and digital services.”

Asyraf Wajdi stated that MARA remains committed to empowering women entrepreneurs through training, mentorship, financing, and expanding market access locally and abroad.

“Currently, women own more than 20% of businesses in Malaysia, the majority of whom are Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he added.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the Kota Melaka MARA Women Empowerment Programme and the Malaysia MADANI Nationhood Seminar held at the Bandar Melaka MARA Professional College.

The event brought together 300 women entrepreneurs for various activities and knowledge sharing sessions.

The programme featured success stories of MARA women entrepreneurs and a digital literacy workshop by OMG Academy.

It also included inspirational sharing sessions by successful entrepreneurs and a talk by the Malaysia Nationhood Academy.

Asyraf Wajdi said that apart from providing financial support and grants, the Melaka MARA also manages 39 business premises projects comprising 461 rental lots.

These business premises have benefited 129 women entrepreneurs directly.

He said such initiatives are expected to generate positive spillover effects on Melaka’s overall economic development.

“I hope programmes like this will continue to inspire women entrepreneurs to expand their ventures and eventually penetrate global markets,” he added.

This effort aligns with the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35), which emphasises inclusive and balanced prosperity. – Bernama