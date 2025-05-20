KUCHING: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) aims to elevate its healthcare services to a higher level through a proposal to establish a MARA Hospital to strengthen Bumiputera participation in the medical sector and professional entrepreneurship.

MARA Chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said this initiative is a continuation of the success of MARA-operated clinic networks such as UNI Clinic, UNI Dental and UNI Pharmacy, which now number 140 branches nationwide.

“We already have clinics. Why not, one day, have a MARA Hospital as well,” he said during the launch of UNI Klinik Metrocity here today.

He said MARA has an advantage through a comprehensive ecosystem that includes education, such as the UniKL Royal College of Medicine Perak in Ipoh, which offers medical and pharmacy courses, as well as student financing programmes both domestically and abroad.

Asyraf Wajdi said MARA intends to unite all layers of students, alumni, entrepreneurs and investors into a strategic ecosystem called ‘MARA Ecosystem 2.0’.

“It is time to gather all those who have benefited from MARA into an extensive network of Bumiputera entrepreneurs and investors.

“The achievements of Bumiputera should be measured through the 3P Agenda, namely, participation by ensuring more Bumiputera are involved in strategic sectors.

“Secondly, ownership, by increasing Bumiputera ownership of assets, companies and businesses and thirdly, dominance, by establishing Bumiputera as dominant players in high-value economic sectors such as healthcare and technology.

“We cannot just be proud of how many doctors we produce. We must measure how many doctors can become entrepreneurs, and subsequently manufacturers and suppliers,” Asyraf Wajdi said.

He said MARA must operate as a large conglomerate with full coordination across education, entrepreneurship and investment.