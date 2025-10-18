MARDI expands shallot cultivation in Sabah with modern farming techniques

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute remains committed to guiding local farmers in modern agricultural techniques to expand shallot cultivation in Sabah.

Farmers applying modern cultivation methods with quality seeds and optimised fertiliser and irrigation systems can earn up to 35,000 ringgit per season.

MARDI director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abd Ghani stated the institute is always ready to collaborate with stakeholders to organise courses and practical training for farmers.

“This programme aims to encourage farmers to venture into shallot cultivation and help increase their income,“ he said.

He explained that just one acre of shallot cultivation can yield five to six tonnes within approximately 90 days.

At current market prices, this production can generate up to 35,000 ringgit per season.

More than 200 participants attended a shallot cultivation course opened by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup in Sook.

Participants were introduced to various onion varieties alongside conventional cultivation methods and fertigation systems.

The course was held in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Mini Carnival Programme.

This initiative aims to improve knowledge and technical skills of local farmers to expand shallot cultivation.

The expansion aligns with government aspirations to reduce dependence on onion imports. – Bernama