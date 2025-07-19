Mardi to launch three new durian varieties in Malaysia

KUALA KANGSAR: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) is set to introduce three new durian varieties within the next two years.

MARDI director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani said the institute is currently evaluating several promising hybrid durians that could lead to new clones.

“We’re assessing their suitability for planting in different locations. Apart from MARDI Kuala Kangsar, we’re also developing hybrids at MARDI Jerangau in Terengganu.

“The names and codes are still being finalised and will be announced at the official launch,” he told reporters after the Duriotourism programme with the media at MARDI Kuala Kangsar today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zabawi said the hybrid MRDI Super 88 (MS88) variety will be rebranded with a more appealing name.

He added that 13,000 MS88 durian trees have been planted nationwide under MARDI’s full supervision.

“Some trees are now between two and three years old, so in the next five to six years, they should be ready for wider commercial distribution,” he said. - Bernama