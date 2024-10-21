Maritime security, graduate employability in focus at Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Maritime security in the South China Sea and graduate employability are among the key highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of Business on the official Parliament website, during the oral question-and-answer session, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) will raise the issue regarding Malaysia’s maritime security in the South China Sea following the intrusion of Chinese naval and coast guard vessels into the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Sarawak Maritime Region.

Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) will ask the Human Resources Minister regarding the government’s skills training programmes aimed at improving the employability of graduates and local workers in the technology and Industry 4.0 sectors.

Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) will ask the Minister of Economy about the mechanisms and strategies in place to ensure the success of the ‘MADANI Mendengar’ initiative as an effective platform for gathering input in the effort to formulate the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) will request an explanation from the Minister of Communications regarding the conflicting response from the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) while requesting the government to halt plans to impose licensing on social media platforms.

After the question-and-answer session, the proceedings will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2025, which was tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Oct 18).

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days until Dec 12.