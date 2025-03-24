PETALING JAYA: A married couple was caught in possession of liquid methamphetamine (meth) worth RM1.2 million, disguised as health and beauty drinks, in Ipoh, Perak.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the couple, who were water filter salespersons, were arrested at a petrol station in Canning Garden last Thursday (March 20).

“The man was checked at a parcel delivery counter at the petrol station.

“We found six bottles containing the drugs, which were labeled as Kembali Dara, Ladies Collagen, and Platinum Drink,“ he was quoted as saying by The Star.

The police were also led to the couple’s residence in Chemor, where six more bottles containing the drugs were discovered.

During the arrest, police seized drug-packing equipment and a mobile phone, along with a total of 37,331 millilitres of meth, believed to be distributed locally and abroad.

Drug tests revealed that the wife tested positive for benzodiazepines, while the husband was reportedly linked to previous drug-related cases.

“They have been active since June 2024 and are believed to have made numerous deliveries abroad,“ he said.

“One of the suspects will be remanded until March 27, while the other will be held until March 25,“ Noor Hisam was also quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Revised 1980).