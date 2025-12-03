KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the operator of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) service, confirmed that a wall panel at Masjid Jamek Station collapsed during a storm at 4.04 pm today.

In a statement, Rapid Rail assured that the incident did not result in any casualties or major structural damage to the station.

Train services and station operations remain unaffected, allowing passengers to continue their journeys as usual.

“Cleaning and repair work is being carried out by Rapid Rail’s facility team,” the statement added.

A special committee has been established to investigate the cause of the incident in detail to ensure the safety of Masjid Jamek Station’s structure.

Additional Auxiliary Police personnel have been deployed at the station to facilitate passenger movement, Rapid Rail said.

Rapid Rail apologised for any inconvenience caused and stated that updates will be provided through Rapid KL’s social media channels.