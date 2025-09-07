Masjid Kampung Terentang renovation to complete by year-end under Santuni MADANI

KUALA PILAH: The Masjid Kariah Kampung Terentang, originally inaugurated by former Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak in 1962, will complete its renovation by the end of this year.

This 63-year-old mosque will then accommodate up to 700 congregants following the extensive upgrade.

The renovation forms part of the facilities and infrastructure initiatives under the Satu Pemimpin Satu Kampung (Santuni MADANI) programme by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the mosque renovation involves a cost of 2.2 million ringgit.

An additional 400,000 ringgit is allocated for constructing a new Kampung Terentang community hall to replace the old dilapidated building.

“This mosque is expected to be ready for use next year,” Azam told reporters after officiating the new community hall.

He added that residents will perform Tarawih and Aidilfitri prayers there once completed.

Azam, a native of Kampung Terentang, explained that Santuni MADANI improves infrastructure in leaders’ home villages.

The initiative strengthens ties between civil servants and their local communities through direct engagement.

MACC also selected Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Senawang under the Sekolah Angkat MADANI programme.

The commission will install 16 air-conditioning units worth 100,000 ringgit in the school.

Additional assistance extends to Kampung Sungai Buah in Dengkil, Selangor, and several other schools.

These include Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Lebar and SMK King George V under the adoption scheme.

Beyond infrastructure upgrades, MACC presented donations to asnaf and needy groups within the community.

The holistic approach addresses both physical infrastructure and social welfare needs simultaneously. – Bernama