Mastercard ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit to drive regional prosperity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) will co-host the first Mastercard ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in late October.

The event marks the beginning of a three-year series of summits across Southeast Asia.

Mastercard stated that the partnership reinforces its dedication to economic development in the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration aligns with ASEAN-BAC’s mission to promote sustainable and inclusive growth amid global economic shifts.

The summit follows the success of Mastercard’s Global Inclusive Growth Summit, aiming to drive collective prosperity in ASEAN.

It will facilitate discussions among regional and global leaders to create equitable economic opportunities.

Jon Huntsman, Mastercard’s vice chairman, highlighted Southeast Asia’s need for growth alongside security and inclusion.

He emphasised the summit’s role in addressing challenges like digital disruption and economic fragmentation.

The event seeks to unlock economic potential for individuals and businesses in the digital economy. - Bernama