KUCHING: The final process of Sarawak’s takeover of MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings) is expected to be finalised by the first quarter of 2025, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the process, which was supposed to be completed this year, needed to be extended to give time for the appointed auditors to examine the value of MASwings’ assets submitted by the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

“We have our own value and they (MAG) have their own value, so we need to ask a third party (audit) to estimate the value of MASwings’s assets.

“It should have been completed this month but due to the difference in values ??(submitted by both parties)... once this process has completed then the takeover process will be completed but definitely next year in the first quarter,“ he said.

Abang Johari told to reporters after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Che Hia Khor Moral Uplifting Society (CHKMUS) Kidney Foundation medical and commercial building project here, today.

Among the international destinations chosen by Sarawak’s airline following the acquisition of MASwings include Germany, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Earlier, Abang Johari in his speech said that the Sarawak government has so far distributed 32 dialysis machines at several selected dialysis centres to help kidney patients in the state.

“We can add more but at the same time we need to educate the public to take care of their health and adopt a healthy lifestyle. We have to find a solution and the state government is doing its best,“ he said.

He also hoped that the construction of the medical and commercial building would benefit the increasing number of kidney patients in Sarawak.