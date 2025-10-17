MATRADE launches National Export Awards 2025 to honour exporters

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation has launched the National Export Awards 2025 to recognise outstanding Malaysian exporters.

This initiative reinforces the country’s ambition to lead as a globally competitive, service-ready and sustainability-driven trading nation.

Themed “Honouring Excellence, Powering Global Trade”, NEA 2025 reflects the nation’s broader trade vision that sees export success as a strategic pillar of economic growth and sustainable development.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Malaysia’s strong export performance amid global uncertainty reflects the agility and resilience of its industries.

He stated that many exporters are catalysts of innovation, champions of resilience and drivers of inclusive, sustainable growth.

NEA 2025 recognises this excellence by celebrating exporters who successfully build a future-ready, innovation-led and sustainable business.

MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said NEA 2025 is a national platform to showcase excellence and inspire the next generation of exporters.

He declared this is Malaysia’s moment to lead, to compete, and to excel.

MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Sri Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said that as global expectations shift toward more responsible trade, Malaysian exporters must rise to meet the moment.

He emphasised that the NEA honours those leading the way and setting the path that encourages others to follow.

The 2025 edition will feature seven best exporter award categories including Best Exporter for Large Companies, Multinational Companies, and Mid-Tier Companies. Other categories are Best SME Exporter for Emerging, Bumiputera, Youth, and Women entrepreneurs.

Award recipients will be selected through a rigorous evaluation framework based on export value, market reach, sustainability practices and growth trajectory.

MATRADE confirmed the process will be independently verified by a professional audit firm to ensure transparency and merit-based recognition. – Bernama