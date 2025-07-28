Maxim and InDrive warned over EVP compliance by transport ministry

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Transport has issued a strong warning to e-hailing operators Maxim and InDrive, demanding full compliance with service requirements, including the mandatory E-Hailing Vehicle Permit (EVP). Failure to adhere could result in licence suspension or revocation.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that both companies are under a three-month monitoring period to demonstrate compliance.

“Any operator facing enforcement action has the right to appeal to the MOT, and both companies have done so. We’ve outlined corrective actions, and improvements have begun. As this is their first offence, we are giving them a chance to rectify the issues. However, further violations may lead to licence suspension,“ he said during the launch of the Kota Setar Bas.My service.

Loke acknowledged the severity of the offences, primarily operating without EVP compliance, but noted the potential impact on drivers and passengers. “An immediate shutdown would affect users, and opinions on enforcement vary,“ he added.

On April 24, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) issued a Notice of Licence Revocation to Maxim and InDrive, effective July 24, following compliance failures. Both companies appealed, securing a three-month probationary period starting July 24 to meet requirements or face regulatory action. - Bernama