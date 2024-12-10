MBMB tracking elusive owner of collapsed building that killed one

MELAKA: The state government instructed the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) to work with relevant authorities to trace the real owner of the three-storey building that collapsed and claimed the life of a Bangladeshi construction worker yesterday (Oct 11) afternoon.

State senior exco for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said he understood that the owner of the building has remained elusive since the incident which also injured two other Pakistani workers.

He said MBMB was also informed that the construction not only violated all standard operating procedures (SOP) related to construction but also that there were no complaints about the construction from any party.

“I was made to understand that MBMB has yet to (identify) the real owner of the building and land because the building has operated as a wholesale supermarket and exhibition and sales gallery before.

“So MBMB will continue to look for it so that we can know the real status of the construction of this building,” he said.

He said this after visiting the site of the collapse at Bukit Senjuang Banda Hilir here today, with deputy director of Melaka Fire and Rescue Department, R. Saiful Iswandy R. Hasan.

He also confirmed that MBMB has never received any application from the owner of the land or building in question to carry out the construction.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a Bangladeshi worker died while two Pakistanis were injured in the collapse of a three-storey building that was under construction.