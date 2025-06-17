SHAH ALAM: Hundreds of motorcyclists in Shah Alam were given free fuel as the city council marked its 25th anniversary with a community outreach initiative aimed at easing the burden of rising living costs.

The initiative, dubbed Jom Isi Minyak Motosikal Percuma (Let’s Fill Up for Free), was organised by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and saw 500 riders receive RM10 worth of petrol each at a Petronas station in Section 15.

The one-day event targeted food delivery riders, public sector workers, factory staff and students, groups that frequently rely on motorcycles for their daily transportation.

MBSA’s Community Development Department chairman Shahrin Ahmad said the effort was part of a broader commitment to building stronger community ties and supporting vulnerable segments of society.

“This is more than just a handout, it’s about connection and compassion. It reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering unity and building an inclusive city,” he told reporters at the event here today.

Shahrin added that the programme aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), underscoring MBSA’s ambition to be a socially conscious local authority.

For many, the gesture had a practical impact. Mohd Sidek Asmoin, 40, a food delivery rider, said the assistance, though modest, was significant.

“It may not sound like much, but for someone like me who depends on petrol daily, it helps. I hope more councils follow MBSA’s lead and come closer to the ground to understand what communities are facing,” he said.

Senior MBSA officials, councillors and representatives from the Selangor Road Transport Department, including deputy director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat, were present to assist riders and interact with the public.

Other community-focused initiatives planned as part of MBSA’s Silver Jubilee celebrations include the distribution of mobility aids and a public competition to design a commemorative logo and slogan.