Firefighters rescue 200kg man from Johor apartment

PETALING JAYA: Firefighters rescued a 200kg man who was experiencing breathing difficulties and trapped on the third floor of an apartment block in Taman Mutiara Rini.

According to Harian Metro, the 46-year-old-man was brought down from his residence using special equipment.

Ten personnel and three fire engines were deployed to assist in bringing down the victim

“We received a call regarding the incident at 10.49pm last night. Upon arrival at the location, our personnel found a local man with obesity weighing 200kg at a residential unit on the second floor.

“The victim was brought down using bed sheets and a carpet to support his body,” Skudai Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Faisal Ismail was quoted as saying.

The man was then transported to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru for treatment.

The operation concluded at 1.21am.