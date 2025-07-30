MCMC acts to fix mobile coverage gap in Kampung Sungai Relai

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is stepping in to address the absence of mobile network coverage in Kampung Sungai Relai, Gua Musang.

A recent inspection confirmed the area has no service despite the presence of a 76-metre tower, which is currently used only for microwave backhaul between two towers.

“A cellular quality of service test confirmed there is no mobile coverage in the village,” MCMC said in a statement today.

To enforce compliance, MCMC has issued a Section 51(2) notice under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to service providers failing to meet coverage standards.

The commission is also working on a solution under the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) initiative, proposing a new tower site to enhance connectivity for residents.

Additionally, discussions are underway with telecommunications companies to upgrade the existing tower to support 4G coverage via fibre-optic connections.

This upgrade aims to provide a more stable and reliable network for the community.

MCMC has assured continuous monitoring to ensure timely implementation, guaranteeing residents access to dependable communication services. - Bernama