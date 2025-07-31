Malaysia and Vietnam boost MICE cooperation for tourism growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening ties with Vietnam in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector to boost bilateral tourism and high-end business travel.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing recently met with Viettours, a leading Vietnamese travel company, to discuss potential collaborations.

Tiong highlighted Malaysia’s robust infrastructure, diverse convention facilities, and rich tourism offerings as key advantages.

“By partnering with agencies like Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), we can create integrated business-leisure packages,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Examples include corporate retreats in Langkawi, adventure programmes in Sabah, and tech-focused meetings in Penang or Perak.

Viettours expressed interest in detailed destination insights and professional partnerships for tailored itineraries.

Malaysia plans a dedicated MICE roadshow in Vietnam to foster business-to-business engagements.

“This marks a new chapter in Malaysia-Vietnam tourism cooperation, promising mutual benefits,“ Tiong added. - Bernama