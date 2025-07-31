HPPNK 2025 highlights modern agriculture evolution in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) will spotlight Malaysia’s agricultural transformation, debunking outdated perceptions of the sector as traditional or low-income.

Held from August 1 to 3 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), the event will feature modern farming technologies like drones, robotics, and IoT.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak emphasised the sector’s shift from conservative practices to tech-driven solutions.

“We want the public to see agriculture as a high-income, modernised field, not just a last-resort career,” he said.

With the theme ‘Kudrat Kami Menjamin Pertiwi’ (Our Strength Secures the Nation), HPPNK 2025 aims to attract youth through e-sports, agro exhibitions, and smart farming demonstrations.

“IoT allows farm management via smartphones, making agriculture appealing to younger generations,” Isham added.

The event will also highlight value-adding innovations like food processing, circular economy practices, and regional collaboration through the ASEAN Farmers Village, featuring participants from Indonesia and Thailand. - Bernama