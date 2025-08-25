MCMC detects 1,684 MSQoS non-compliances by service providers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission detected 1,684 non-compliances with Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service by communications providers during periodic audits from January to July.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed these findings during the Dewan Rakyat oral question-and-answer session today.

Service providers have successfully addressed 462 non-compliances to meet mandatory standards through necessary improvements.

The remaining 1,222 non-compliances require further assessment for Commission Directions due to complex infrastructure upgrades involving tower construction or enhancement.

These violations were identified across 815 locations through 2,781 quality tests conducted nationwide by the commission.

Teo provided this information in response to Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan’s query about monitoring methods and penalties for telecommunications companies failing to provide satisfactory coverage, especially in rural areas.

Based on 2024 audit findings, the commission issued 268 Commission Directions covering 219 locations under subsection 51(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Service providers must implement quality improvements in affected areas as specified by these Commission Directions.

Non-compliance constitutes an offence punishable by fines up to 1 million ringgit or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both penalties under Section 53 of the Act.

Additional financial penalties of up to 500,000 ringgit may apply under subsection 105(5) of the same legislation.

The commission will conduct follow-up inspections to verify compliance and ensure service providers implement required improvements.

Regarding key performance indicators for service providers, Teo specified an average download speed of not less than 10 Mbps during her response to supplementary questions.

Packet loss rate must not exceed 0.5% while maintaining service accessibility of at least 90%.

The average video streaming access time until playback begins must not exceed six seconds according to established performance standards. – Bernama