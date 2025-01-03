MCMC expanding awareness on online safety

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will expand the online safety training module nationwide to raise public awareness on the matter, said its deputy managing director Datuk Zurkarnain Mohd Yasin.

He said the initiative aligns with the Communications Ministry’s goal of implementing a comprehensive online security awareness campaign targeting various levels of society.

According to Zurkarnain, this effort also extends to teenagers and university students through collaborations with student representative councils at institutions of higher learning, as well as visits to schools.

“We provide training modules for all segments of society. We collaborate with the Malaysian Information Department and the MADANI Community, by training them as they have close connections with local communities. We also conduct training at the National Information Dissemination Center (NADI).

“Our approach goes beyond raising awareness about online safety. We also equip community leaders and student leaders with the skills to educate others on this crucial issue,“ he said when appearing as a panellist on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme recently.

He said that different segments of society face varying risks of online harm and expressed the need for comprehensive measures to strengthen the community’s mental resilience and enhance their ability to identify and prevent cyber threats.

As an example, he said, young people are generally tech-savvy and familiar with cybersecurity practices, but they still require greater awareness and preparedness against illegal online activities, such as child grooming.

“The MCMC will develop tailored training modules for each segment of society, focusing on online safety issues, including the modus operandi of cybercrimes, online fraud, and preventive measures.

“In addition to collaborating with government agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), we will also engage platform providers like TikTok and Facebook in this awareness campaign,“ said Zurkarnain.

As part of ongoing efforts, he said the awareness campaign will be actively conducted throughout the year, including during Ramadan.

“We will visit Ramadan bazaars to share information on online safety, ensuring that this message reaches as many people as possible,“ he said.