MCMC investigates two over viral video mocking Negaraku national anthem

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken statements from two individuals in connection with a viral video accused of mocking the national anthem, Negaraku.

One mobile phone and one SIM card were seized during the questioning session at MCMC’s Cyberjaya headquarters.

The commission stated it will not tolerate any disrespect toward the national anthem, citing Section 8 of the National Anthem Act 1968.

MCMC urged the public to uphold respect for Negaraku as a symbol of national loyalty and patriotism.

The case is being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 or two years’ jail. - Bernama