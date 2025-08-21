Taiping Heritage Ride 2025 targets 2,000 cyclists for November event

TAIPING: The Taiping Heritage Ride 2025 is set to attract at least 2,000 cyclists from Malaysia and abroad when it returns on 30 November.

Organisers have extended the registration deadline by one month due to overwhelming interest, with over 1,700 entries already received.

Taiping Member of Parliament Wong Kah Woh confirmed the event will start at 7am from Dataran Warisan Taiping with three route options available.

“We have extended the registration period by another month, and we are targeting at least 2,000 cyclists to take part,” he said during the launch press conference.

The event features competitive categories of 90 kilometres and 60 kilometres alongside a 20 kilometre leisure route through Sepetang, Simpang Empat and Kamunting.

Two hundred free slots will be offered to local students, increasing from 150 slots provided during last year’s edition.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad will support participants by operating an Express Bicycle Coach service for convenient transportation to Taiping.

Wong expressed gratitude to main sponsors including Kademy Sdn Bhd, Alliance Bank, Quest International University, Farm Fresh, Perak Transit, Allianz Insurance and Menteri Besar Incorporated.

Government agencies such as the Taiping Municipal Council, the Larut, Matang and Selama District and Land Office and the Royal Malaysia Police are also supporting the event.

The Heritage Ride name reflects Taiping’s status as a historic town containing Malaysia’s first museum, prison and railway station.

Recent successful events including the International Youth Marching Festival and Taiping Half-Marathon have established the town as a premier event destination. – Bernama