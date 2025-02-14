PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police have identified individuals involved in spreading fake news related to the recent 268th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said action would be taken against the individuals and any other parties that spread or share false news about the Conference of Rulers.

“In this matter, it is a fabrication as there was no voting conducted during the recent Conference of Rulers meeting,“ he said at today’s weekly Communication Minister’s press conference.

Fahmi, the spokesperson for the MADANI Government, said any voting during the Conference of Rulers meetings requires the presence of all the reigning monarchs.

However, he said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim was not present during the 268th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers as the King was abroad to undergo treatment.

“From the photos uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook regarding the recent Conference of Rulers, we can see that His Majesty was absent, meaning there were no nine votes.

“His Majesty was unwell and did not attend, and last Friday, His Majesty left for medical treatment abroad,“ Fahmi added.