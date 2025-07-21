MCMC probes offensive royal institution post on Facebook

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an individual for allegedly posting offensive remarks on Facebook concerning the royal institution, specifically linked to the Chief Justice appointment issue.

The commission confirmed that the suspect’s statement was recorded at the Kampung Melayu Subang police station in Selangor.

Authorities also seized a mobile phone with a SIM card as part of the probe.

The case falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both if convicted.

MCMC urged the public to use social media responsibly, stating, “Avoid spreading extremely offensive content, incitement or slander that may affect the harmony and peace of the country, especially those involving the royal institution.” – Bernama