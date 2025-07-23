Trump announces US-Japan LNG joint venture in Alaska

TOKYO: US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that Japan would form a joint venture with the US to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska.

However, a Japanese government official overseeing resource development said they were unaware of any such agreement.

Trump made the announcement while addressing lawmakers at the White House, where he discussed trade relations with Japan.

“We concluded the one deal ... and now we’re going to conclude another one because they’re forming a joint venture with us at, in Alaska, as you know, for the LNG,“ he said.

“They’re all set to make that deal now.”

It remains unclear whether Trump was referring specifically to the proposed $44 billion Alaska LNG project, which includes an 800-mile pipeline and a liquefaction plant for exports.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) official stated they were working to verify Trump’s remarks.

Japanese firms, including major LNG buyers JERA and Tokyo Gas, have previously shown interest in the Alaska LNG project but emphasized the need to evaluate costs and other conditions before committing.

A JERA spokesperson could not confirm the joint venture mentioned by Trump, while Tokyo Gas declined to comment, stating they were not involved in any such agreement.

Other potential buyers, such as Thailand’s PTT and India’s GAIL, have also expressed interest in the project. - Reuters