MCMC probes online sale of uncertified communication devices

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating a company suspected of selling uncertified communication devices online. The probe follows a joint operation with the Royal Malaysia Police under Op Taring Bravo 3, involving multiple enforcement agencies.

Authorities seized 3,837 units of various devices, including wireless gaming consoles, remote controls, smart devices, and tablets, estimated at RM500,000. These items were handed to MCMC for technical analysis.

“These devices are believed to have been marketed without valid technical certification from MCMC,” the commission stated.

The case falls under Regulation 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000. Penalties include fines up to RM300,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

MCMC reiterated its commitment to enforcing regulations to protect consumers and ensure market integrity. The public is urged to report any related activities through MCMC’s official complaint channels or the police. - Bernama