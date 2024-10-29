MCMC records statement from Gunung Semanggol Assemblyman Razman over posting in FB

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded a statement from Gunung Semanggol state assemblyman Razman Zakaria yesterday over a post allegedly false and obscene that was uploaded on the Facebook account ‘Haji Razman Zakaria.’

MCMC said its enforcement team today also took the statement of the administrator of the Facebook account and confiscated the communication equipment belonging to the administrator of the account, namely a mobile phone unit and a sim card unit used to assist in the investigation.

According to MCMC, the post involved several sensitive issues with racial overtones, including the issue of flying flags of foreign countries during the “Malaysia Guang Ze Zun Wang Cultural Festival 2024” celebration parade recently.

“The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which prohibits the drafting and transmission of comments or communications which, among other things, are threatening, obscene or incestuous with the intent to offend or hurt the sensitivity of others,” he said in a statement here today.

The section provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both upon conviction.

The MCMC reminds the public to always be vigilant and cautious before uploading any content that can affect public harmony and order, especially the 3R (Royalty, Religion, Race) issue.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the provisions of the existing law, according to the statement.