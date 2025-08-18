MCMC removes 49,082 scam posts as of Aug 1, says deputy minister

KUCHING: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has removed 49,082 scam-related posts as of August 1 this year.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that 63,652 posts were taken down in 2024, a sharp rise from only 6,297 in 2023.

“The spread of scam content, including fake accounts and impersonation of public figures, has grown rapidly in recent years,” she said during the Excellent Service Award (APC) 2024 Ceremony at RTM Sarawak.

Teo emphasised the need for all parties to adapt to fast-evolving technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

She noted that while AI simplifies tasks, it cannot replace core values like effort, dedication, and excellence in public service.

“What is important is that the use of this technology must be done wisely, prudently, and in a controlled manner,” she added.

She stressed that ethical AI adoption ensures optimal service improvements without compromising integrity.

To combat scams and fake news, the ministry provides tools like Biar Betul, AIFA chatbot, and Sebenarnya.my.

“AIFA has received 142,257 messages as of July 31, 2025, averaging nearly 769 daily,” Teo revealed.

These initiatives help the public access verified information and improve online safety awareness.

Teo also highlighted Malaysia’s rise to 23rd in the 2025 World Competitiveness Ranking, up 11 places from 2024.

She attributed this to the government’s commitment to structural reforms and nationwide improvements.

Earlier, she presented APC awards to 80 recipients from Communications Ministry agencies.

She also extended Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid to families of two late RTM Sarawak staff members.

Irwan Budi Annuar, 51, passed away on August 6, while Georgina Clare, 45, died on August 12. - Bernama