PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the final phase of reviewing the implementation of a direct disaster notification channel that will bypass the Short Messaging Service (SMS).

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the disaster notice channel, which aims to deliver warnings via mobile phones to individuals in specific locations, will be coordinated with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“MCMC is in the final stage of reviewing several options and will coordinate with NADMA to implement this disaster notification system.

“It will serve as an additional communication tool, utilising geolocation to send alerts to a group of people in a particular area,“ he told reporters after attending the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI) here today.

Fahmi expressed hope that the implementation of the disaster notification system can be expedited for the benefit of the public.

The Northeast Monsoon (MTL), commonly referred to as the rainy season in Malaysia, has begun and is expected to last until March 2025. A number of states are susceptible to flooding during this period.

Regarding the Johor state government’s directive requiring Muslim men to leave business activities to attend Friday prayers, Fahmi said: “If this is the direction the state wishes to take, it is up to them.

“I don’t see it as an issue. We are observing, and we hope this will help, particularly for Johor.”

Yesterday, the media reported that male Muslim customers and business owners, especially those running eateries in Johor, are required to pause their business operations or temporarily close their premises during Friday prayers.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that the move is intended to enable them to fulfill their obligation to perform Friday prayers at nearby mosques.