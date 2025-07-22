MCMC seizes TikTok user’s phone over false PM Anwar content

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has seized a mobile phone and SIM card from a TikTok user for allegedly posting false and offensive content about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to an MCMC statement, the content was uploaded in response to issues concerning an “immoral party” in Malaysia and the Prime Minister’s official statement on public incentives.

The commission added, “In another post, the individual is also suspected of making false and highly offensive allegations regarding the Prime Minister’s official visit abroad.”

The suspect’s statement was recorded yesterday at MCMC’s Cyberjaya headquarters as part of the investigation.

The case falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both.

MCMC warned that it will not tolerate social media misuse to spread harmful content, stating, “The commission reiterated that it will not compromise on any misuse of social media platforms to spread offensive content or unfounded allegations and will continue to take firm action to safeguard public order and national harmony.” - Bernama