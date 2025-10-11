MCMC to boost digital infrastructure and connectivity in Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will enhance communication connectivity and expand national digital infrastructure under Budget 2026.

MCMC is committed to implementing strategic initiatives that strengthen the national communications and multimedia ecosystem.

These initiatives aim to ensure all Malaysians benefit from technology in an inclusive and equitable manner.

A key project is the MADANI Submarine Cable Connection with a RM2 billion allocation for 3,190 kilometres of undersea cables from Johor to Sabah and Sarawak.

This project will significantly strengthen national connectivity and internet access across the region.

Broadband coverage will be expanded through the National Digital Network 2 project to 2,700 new locations.

An allocation of RM780 million will focus on connecting rural and remote areas.

Public hospitals and health clinics will receive RM650 million to enhance internet connectivity for improved public services.

MCMC will provide RM350 million through the National Information Dissemination Centre to empower 1,099 community centres.

These centres will serve as training and entrepreneurship hubs to support rural income generation.

An Early Warning System will be developed with a RM210 million allocation to strengthen national preparedness and public protection.

MCMC will develop a Sovereign AI Cloud with a RM2 billion investment to enhance national data sovereignty.

This initiative includes establishing an AI Transformation Centre in collaboration with Multimedia University.

A Centre of Excellence in Ethics for Emerging Technologies will also be created as an AI research hub.

MCMC supports implementing the dual 5G network model to achieve 80% coverage by 2026.

This model aims to provide faster and more affordable internet services for people and businesses.

The Safe Internet Campaign will be expanded to raise cybersecurity awareness and promote ethical internet use.

These Budget 2026 initiatives reflect MCMC’s commitment to strengthening national connectivity and service efficiency.

They ensure equitable development benefits for people across the country. – Bernama