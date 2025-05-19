LANGKAWI: The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will ensure good internet connectivity at the relevant locations in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) here.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC has been told to be on-site to monitor all matters related to internet access.

“We expect a high number of visitors during LIMA’25, and we want to ensure the internet experience is more than satisfactory.

“So far, I’ve been informed there have been no issues with connectivity. In fact, telecommunications companies have assisted by installing boosters or other equipment to enhance internet access at several locations,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Northern Zone Safe Internet Campaign Tour here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC commission member Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Fahmi said he would visit the LIMA’25 venues tomorrow to inspect the internet facilities there.

MCMC has also set up a communications monitoring centre at the exhibition venues to ensure there are no connectivity issues throughout the event.

LIMA’25, the 17th edition of the exhibition, will take place from tomorrow until May 24.