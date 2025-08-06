MCMC to probe Muhyiddin’s RON95 subsidy denial after PM’s directive

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to probe Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s denial of allegations involving RON95 subsidy targeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Anwar’s instruction for appropriate action to address the matter.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has noted the Pagoh MP’s denial regarding defending foreign rights in RON95 subsidy targeting,“ the PMO stated.

“As a government committed to transparency, the Prime Minister instructed MCMC to investigate and act accordingly,“ the statement added.

Anwar previously told the Dewan Rakyat he received reports of an opposition MP defending foreigners’ access to subsidy rationalisation.

Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, refuted the claim on social media, insisting he never supported foreign rights in RON95 subsidy allocation.

He stressed Perikatan Nasional’s stance that subsidies must prioritise Malaysian citizens’ welfare. – Bernama