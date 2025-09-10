Mechanic acquitted of drug trafficking charge in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged a mechanic of a drug trafficking charge.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani ordered Mohd Faizal Mazlan, 35, to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“The court finds many gaps in the prosecution’s case. Therefore, the court acquitted and discharged the accused,“ he said.

Mohd Faizal was charged with trafficking 19.98 grammes of heroin in front of a terrace house in Kampung Paya Beril Paka, Dungun, at 6.30 pm on Nov 3, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, to whipping of not less than 15 strokes, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Noradila Ab Latif, while Mohd Faizal was represented by lawyer Mohd Azrul Hasyimi Mohd.

A total of 11 prosecution witnesses were called to testify during the trial of the case. - Bernama