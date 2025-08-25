Mechanic and housewife lose over RM500,000 to online scams

SIBU: A local mechanic and a housewife have collectively lost RM551,448 to two distinct online and telephone scams.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed that police reports were filed yesterday, with investigations initiated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The mechanic, a man in his forties, was deceived after befriending a woman on Facebook who enticed him into a part-time business venture.

“From June 13 to July 28, he made 21 transfers amounting to RM317,048 into 10 bank accounts after being promised a 10 per cent commission,” Zulkipli said in a statement.

The victim later failed to access the website and realised he had been duped.

In a separate incident, a housewife in her thirties lost RM234,400 after receiving a call from a fraudster posing as a Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission officer.

“The call was later connected to another individual posing as a police officer,” Zulkipli explained.

Out of fear, the victim disclosed her savings, pawned her gold, and followed all instructions given by the scammers.

“Between Aug 11 and 16, the victim made 20 transfers totalling RM234,400 into seven bank accounts after following the suspects’ instructions,” he said.

The woman only realised she had been cheated when she could no longer contact the suspects. – Bernama