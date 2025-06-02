PETALING JAYA: A mechanic was detained by the Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) after the motorcycle that he was riding had not had its Motor Vehicle License (LKM) renewed since 2002.

According to Sinar Harian, Perak JPJ Director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan, stated that the man was apprehended by officers during a routine inspection as part of a Chinese New Year enforcement operation conducted along Jalan Silibin-Ipoh.

“This is a serious offense, as the LKM is not only proof that a vehicle is registered but also ensures that the owner has paid the necessary road tax and meets vehicle safety requirements.

“Stern action will be taken against the motorcycle owner for violating Section 23(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which mandates that all motor vehicles on the road must have a valid license,” he was quoted as saying.

Checks revealed the vehicle’s LKM had expired 23 years ago.

The owner claimed that the motorcycle was rarely used on main roads and was only ridden within the residential area.

As a result, the motorcycle was seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and a P22 summons was issued to the owner.

Mohammad Yusoff urged all vehicle owners to adhere to regulations to avoid legal action and ensure the safety of all road users.

He added that vehicles without a valid LKM risk not being covered by insurance in the event of an accident, which could lead to complications for both the victims and the vehicle owner.

“Failing to renew the LKM can result in a fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

“Operations like this will continue from time to time to ensure that road users comply with the law,” he said.

