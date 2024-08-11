Op Khas Motosikal: Many motorcyclists not having license, valid road tax - RTD

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 28,811 notices were issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD) for various offences in Op Khas Motosikal since it was implemented on Nov 1.

RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli (pix) said as of the seventh day of the operation, the most common offences are not having driver’s license and road tax.

He said a total of 59,116 motorcycles had been inspected so far and of that number 8,988 were found committing various offences with 282 motorcycles confiscated.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old girl pushes motorcycle to police station after caught without license

“A total of 23,895 summonses have been issued for not having a driving license and road tax alone. The excuses are not having time to renew the road tax, not having time to collect the license and so on.

“I advise all road users, especially motorcyclists, to renew road tax and insurance. If anything happens, it will cause hardship not only to riders but also to other road users,“ he said.

Aedy Fadly also said that RTD will confiscate any motorcycle if it is found not having insurance, road tax and have extreme modifications on the motorcycle.

ALSO READ: Foreigners without valid licence using rental service

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory level closing ceremony of the MyLesen 2024 Programme at Setiawangsa Community Centre Hall here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 1,824 received the benefits of B40 MyLicense consisting of Malaysian Driving License (LMM) Class B2 (1,790), Vocational Public Service Vehicle (PSV) E-Hailing License (14) and PSV Bus (20).