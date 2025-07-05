Media practitioners gather at KLCC for 58th AMM meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Local and international media practitioners began gathering at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today in conjunction with the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, which run from Tuesday until July 11.

A check by Bernama found that most members of the media arrived as early as 8 am to collect their accreditation passes and cover the media walkabout on facilities and logistics conducted by representatives from the Foreign Ministry.

The media was also taken on a tour of the International Media Centre (IMC), located in Hall 5 of KLCC, which offers a comfortable workspace, high-speed internet access via LAN and Wi-Fi, and hotel-standard catering.

Mohammad Fikri Ali, a representative from RT, described the preparations at the IMC by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), in its role as IMC coordinator, as well-organised and systematic.

“Despite registering at the last minute, Bernama made the registration, vetting and security process very easy. Communications and dealings with ministry officials also went smoothly. The walkabout just now was very clear, especially for first-time participants,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Lok Sai Mun from Sin Chew Daily said the facilities at the IMC met the needs of media practitioners to perform their duties effectively.

“I feel the preparations and facilities this time are good, with a few new additions. I hope this round of meetings will run more smoothly,” she said.

Yesterday, IMC coordinator Zaria Mohd Nasri said nearly 1,000 media personnel from both local and international organisations are expected to converge in the federal capital to cover the meetings.

Zaria, who is also head of the Media Secretariat, said Bernama, as the official media and IMC coordinator for the meetings, is committed to ensuring the smooth setup and operations of the media and secretariat workspaces as planned.

She added that the secretariat has provided online platforms for media access to event photos and ASEAN news at https://aseanfoto.bernama.com and https://asean.bernama.com.

A total of 24 meetings at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ level will be held, including those with ASEAN Dialogue Partners, ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partners and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Around 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, are expected to attend.

Malaysia will also host the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), which will be co-chaired by Japan and focus on reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time as ASEAN Chair after holding the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. - Bernama