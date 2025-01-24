PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has lauded the government’s RM8.64 million allocation to provide free Occupational Safety and Health Coordinator (OSH-C) training for 10,000 SME employees starting next month.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman was commenting on the Wednesday announcement by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, who said the initiative is in line with Section 29A of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022.

Sim said the Act requires employers with five or more employees to appoint or hire a trained individual as a registered coordinator.

“We understand that for SMEs, this new requirement would present an additional expense to attend the (OSH-C) training course which could cost at least RM1,000 per participant depending on the course provider.

“Therefore, the government is offering this course for free to 10,000 participants from the SME sector,” Sim said.

Syed Hussain said the initiative organised by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health will help SMEs comply with the Act.

“The MEF wishes to thank Sim as the government’s initiative means a lot to SMEs as the programme addresses a significant challenge they faced in meeting the Act’s mandatory requirements due to limited financial resources.

“The free OSH-C training will enhance workplace safety standards and is a proactive step towards fostering a culture of safety within the SME work environment. It will also help reduce workplace accidents and promote safety and health awareness among their employees,” he said.

Syed Hussain noted that employees trained and certified as OSH-C would gain valuable skills in identifying, assessing and mitigating workplace risks while fostering a culture of safety and health among SMEs.

He added that the initiative would go a long way in ensuring compliance with the Act and adherence to legal requirements without straining their cash flow.

Syed Hussain urged all SMEs to participate in the government-sponsored training programme as it is free and in the interest of all employees.

“The free programme will allow SMEs to focus their generally limited financial resources on other operational priorities, especially given the economic challenges and the shortage of foreign workers in the country, which is hampering the acceptance of product orders.

“Better safety and health standards in SMEs will certainly enhance employee morale while training opportunities will be seen as a valuable investment in employees and promote their retention.”

He added that better safety and health records would also enhance the company’s reputation among employees, clients and stakeholders.

Syed Hussain encouraged SMEs to fully participate in the initiative as it would create safer workplaces, boost operational efficiency and better position them for sustainable growth.

“MEF hopes the government will continue to sponsor other training programmes for SMEs as they are cash-strapped to pay for important and regular training.

“Attending regular training will ensure their employees stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations, enabling them to remain competitive.”

He said SMEs now operate in dynamic environments where technologies evolve rapidly, so embracing training programmes would help employees adapt to changes brought about by new technologies, regulatory updates and emerging market trends.