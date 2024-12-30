Melaka Assembly passes 2025 state budget

MELAKA: The Melaka State Legislative Assembly today passed the state budget for 2025 tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh last Friday.

The RM585.7 million state Budget 2025, themed ‘Catalysing Planned Development, Building a Glorious Future’, was passed with 24 assemblymen supporting, two abstaining, and two absent.

A total of 16 assemblymen participated in the debate on the Budget 2025 during today’s assembly session before the winding-up session by Ab Rauf.

On Friday, Ab Rauf said the RM585.7 million budget comprises an operating expenditure of RM497.7 million and a development expenditure of RM88 million.

He added that the Budget 2025 is based on three main agendas, namely economic diversification and strengthening competitiveness; community and transformation of quality human capital, and efficiency and integrity in public services.

The Budget 2025 will be implemented comprehensively through 12 key focus areas based on 11 Exco portfolios and one specific focus on public service, he said.