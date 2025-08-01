Melaka boosts tourism and halal hub status under 13MP

MELAKA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) is set to elevate Melaka as a top tourist destination and regional halal hub while improving climate resilience and infrastructure.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh emphasized the plan’s role in driving high-impact projects and federal-state collaboration.

He welcomed the federal government’s focus on the Special Tourism Investment Zone (STIZ), which will develop new tourism products rooted in art, culture, and heritage.

“STIZ will make Melaka more competitive internationally,“ he said in a statement.

The state also aims to boost Malaysia’s halal industry, targeting RM80 billion in exports and an 11% GDP contribution.

“The Halal Industrial Park and Malaysian Halal Commission will strengthen Melaka’s position as a strategic hub,“ he added.

Under 13MP’s Rolling Plan 1 for 2026, Melaka has proposed 258 projects worth RM7.15 billion, covering infrastructure, digital economy, and strategic industries.

The Sungai Baru flood mitigation plan and Water Transformation Plan 2040 will further safeguard resources and reduce disaster risks.

“These initiatives will be executed through federal-state partnerships, ensuring inclusive development for Melaka’s residents,“ he concluded. - Bernama