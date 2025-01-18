ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka Digital Village initiative is set to be completed within six months, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that 657 villages in Melaka will undergo a digital transformation under this initiative, where residences will be equipped with new addresses and QR codes to facilitate address tracking and accessibility.

“This initiative provides accurate addresses, complete with location details, the homeowner’s name and information about the village.

“Indirectly, this will help the state’s administration deliver more effective services to the grassroots,” he told reporters during the People’s Representative for the People (WRUR) programme at Kampung Guan today, where he affixed Digital Village stickers to several homes.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, senior executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin, state executive councillor for Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and Kuala Linggi assemblyman Datuk Rosli Abdullah.

A total of 178 houses in Kampung Guan will transition to the Digital Village system, replacing the conventional mileage-based address system.

Ab Rauf said that households completing this process can update their identification cards at the National Registration Department for free, and their new addresses will also be reflected on land titles, vehicle registration documents, banking addresses and other relevant records.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had previously said that the RM3.37 million allocation for the development of the Melaka Digital Village demonstrated the government’s commitment to supporting the transformation of traditional villages in the state.

Meanwhile, while officiating the WRUR programme in the Kuala Linggi constituency, Ab Rauf said that 150 complaints had been received covering areas such as development, education and sports.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to the effectiveness of this programme and the allocations provided, the state government has successfully addressed 40 key achievements, including the repair of the Kuala Linggi Community Hall with a cost of RM30,000 and the construction of the Kampung Guan Community Hall worth nearly RM1 million,” he said.