Melaka digital village project boosts rural service delivery with QR codes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Melaka Digital Village (KDM) project, launched two years ago, has become a benchmark for digital addressing systems in rural Malaysia.

Mohd Hairul Shah Ismail, Assistant Director of the ICT Division at the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department, highlighted its success at the 2025 National Addressing Conference.

The project standardises traditional village addresses with unique digital codes and QR tags, enabling precise location sharing via apps like Google Maps.

“This system improves welfare aid distribution and emergency response accuracy,“ said Mohd Hairul. Over 600 villages are enrolled, with 174 already receiving digital address stickers.

The initiative aligns with the National Address System (NAS) by MCMC. Future upgrades will integrate KDM with MyIDENTITY, eVePermit, and other government platforms. Full implementation for all state services is set for January 2026. - Bernama