Melaka JKM seeks parents of baby allegedly abandoned at daycare

PETALING JAYA: The Melaka Department of Social Welfare (JKM) is currently searching for the parents or guardians of a female infant who was allegedly abandoned at a daycare centre in Semabok since March.

According to Sinar Harian, the department stated that the baby was believed to be around three to four months old at the time she was dropped off at the centre by a man and a woman on March 17.

“The baby girl was left at the daycare centre without any form of identification, and no one has come to collect her since March 19.”

“She is currently under the care of the Department of Social Welfare, and the case is being investigated under Section 17(1)(d) of the Child Act 2001,“ the department was quoted as saying.

The individual, estimated to be in their 40s and reportedly seen wearing blue and red clothing, has still not returned to the centre to collect the child.

In response to the situation, the state welfare department has urged the baby’s biological mother or next of kin to come forward to assist in safeguarding the child’s welfare by contacting Child Protective Services or the Melaka Tengah district social welfare office at 06-3333333.