UK strengthens ASEAN ties via FPDA, security cooperation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Kingdom has reinforced its dedication to regional security and economic stability by deepening ties with ASEAN, particularly under Malaysia’s leadership, through established defence agreements and international legal frameworks.

UK High Commissioner to Malaysia Ajay Sharma highlighted the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) as a cornerstone of this cooperation. The FPDA, involving Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, was established in 1971 to ensure regional defence post-Britain’s military withdrawal. Today, it addresses modern challenges like maritime security and counter-terrorism through joint exercises.

Sharma emphasised the UK’s adherence to global norms such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which supports maritime stability. “Through agreements like UNCLOS and collaboration with Malaysia and regional partners, we aim to resolve differences diplomatically,” he said during an interview on Bernama TV’s *The Diplomatic Dispatch*.

ASEAN’s role in fostering inclusive dialogue was also praised. “ASEAN’s centrality allows the UK to engage on critical issues, ensuring peaceful resolutions through strong international institutions,” Sharma noted.

With Malaysia chairing ASEAN this year, the UK seeks to expand its partnership, focusing on ASEAN-led initiatives. “Asia is the future, and we want to be part of it. Strengthening ties with ASEAN, especially under Malaysia’s leadership, is a priority,” he added. The UK became ASEAN’s Dialogue Partner in 2021, its first new partner in 25 years.

The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related sessions will take place in Kuala Lumpur from July 8 to 11, offering further opportunities for collaboration.