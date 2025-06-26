GEORGE TOWN: The issue involving residents of Kampung Batu Uban, who were ordered to vacate after receiving eviction notices without any prior discussion, involves privately owned land.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he was informed that the land is not state-owned but belongs to a private party and is earmarked for redevelopment.

“As far as I know, it’s private land. I have no further details, so I’m unable to comment further,” he told reporters here today.

He was responding to reports that residents of Kampung Batu Uban were upset over receiving eviction notices without any engagement with their representative or the community.

Seventeen homeowners received the notice last week after the land, previously owned by a property company, was sold to a new developer.

A residents’ representative, Martini Saad, 49, was reported as saying that the letters were delivered by an individual claiming to represent the company, who visited each affected household.