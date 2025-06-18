Melaka JPJ issues 39 summonses in stage bus crackdown

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 39 summonses for various offences during compliance enforcement operations targeting stage bus services in the state.

Its director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said operations dubbed the ‘Op Pinky’, conducted yesterday at several locations across the state, focused on driver conduct, documentation checks, and the technical condition of the buses.

“A total of 34 buses were inspected, with 14 of them found to have committed 25 offences. The most common violations included using mobile phones while driving and failure to properly maintain the vehicles.

She said other offences included making illegal U-turns, expired fire extinguishers, expired public service vehicle (PSV) licences, and failure to submit fare schedules, operator licences, and route schedules. Some drivers were also found dropping off passengers at unauthorised locations and failing to stop when flagged down by commuters.

She said this in a press conference held in conjunction with the public auction on seized vehicles at the state JPJ headquarters in Bukit Katil today.

Commenting further, Siti Zarina said the operation, which ran from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm, was led by state JPJ Enforcement Division chief Zulhelmi Zaidee and involved 39 personnel. It was launched following a series of accidents and complaints related to the state’s stage bus services.

She added that undercover officers were deployed as passengers to directly observe and assess the behaviour and compliance of bus drivers while on duty.

“JPJ urges all operating companies, vehicle owners, and public service vehicle drivers to comply with regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987, prioritise vehicle maintenance, and uphold a professional attitude while on duty.

“The department remains committed to ongoing enforcement efforts to ensure road user safety and maintain the highest standards in public transport services,” she said.

Commenting on the auction, she said that the department collected RM62,100 from public auction of 50 forfeited vehicles, with the highest bid at RM8,700 for a cargo lorry and the lowest at RM67 for a motorcycle. Currently, 678 vehicles remain impounded for various offences, including expired or missing licences, underage driving, technical faults, and lack of insurance.